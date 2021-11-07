The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday.

LON:CPC opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The City Pub Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.79. The stock has a market cap of £121.53 million and a PE ratio of -28.54.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

