CLS (LON:CLI) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

LON CLI opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.28. The stock has a market cap of £906.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13.99. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 192.80 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

