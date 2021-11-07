TD Securities Trims NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price to C$29.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFYEF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC cut their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NFYEF opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. NFI Group has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $25.73.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

