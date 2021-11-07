Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bodycote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 877.50 ($11.46).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 841.50 ($10.99) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 898.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 868.52. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 47.28.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.