Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Mimecast stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $80.84.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,225,000 after buying an additional 591,920 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mimecast by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

