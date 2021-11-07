Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPD by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPD by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PPD by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD opened at $47.27 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

