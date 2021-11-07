Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

