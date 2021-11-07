Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 406 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

