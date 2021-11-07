AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. On average, analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $252.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

