International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to Release Earnings on Monday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IFF opened at $143.60 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

