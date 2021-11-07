Celcuity (CELC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.49. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celcuity by 145,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 69,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Celcuity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.