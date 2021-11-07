Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $175.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $188.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $134.69 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.