StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at Canaccord Genuity

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVAUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

