Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

