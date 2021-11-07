Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 525,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 913.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 200,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

TAK stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Several research firms recently commented on TAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

