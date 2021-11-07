Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 61,115 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Harrow Health by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harrow Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harrow Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

