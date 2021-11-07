Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

