SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in SunPower by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 235,305 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in SunPower by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 153,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

