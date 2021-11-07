JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $782,000 Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Agilysys worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth $243,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $599,166.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

