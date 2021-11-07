JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 6,241 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHMI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $113,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 714.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.16 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $156.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

