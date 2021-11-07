JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $807,000 Stock Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Sequans Communications worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.5% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQNS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

