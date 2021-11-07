iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,795,585 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYC opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.