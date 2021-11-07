Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Banc of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Banc of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

