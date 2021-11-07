JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 2,175.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of MiMedx Group worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $132,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MDXG. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

MDXG stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.