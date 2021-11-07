Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,683,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,566 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

