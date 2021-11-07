AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP William D. Eginton Sells 27,337 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMETEK stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after buying an additional 167,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

