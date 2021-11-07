AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP William D. Eginton Sells 27,337 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AMETEK stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.22.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after buying an additional 167,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
