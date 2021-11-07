Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Sells $2,092,794.30 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OMI opened at $43.95 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.5% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

