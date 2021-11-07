Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $1,516,515.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $1,516,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

NVAX opened at $159.19 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

