Head-To-Head Survey: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) vs. Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 8 0 2.67 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $19.68, indicating a potential downside of 4.87%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Riley Exploration Permian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.13 -$1.21 billion $1.68 12.32 Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 651.54 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 33.08% 35.78% 20.48% Riley Exploration Permian N/A -57.83% -27.86%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Riley Exploration Permian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

