Financial Survey: BBQ (BBQ) vs. Its Peers

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BBQ to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBQ and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million 9.87 BBQ Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 20.70

BBQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BBQ Competitors 4.01% -30.44% 1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s competitors have a beta of -8.70, meaning that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BBQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 833 4455 5186 189 2.44

BBQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.70%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 10.40%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

BBQ beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

