Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,073.33 ($66.28).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,424.50 ($57.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £71.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,934.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,638.28.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.