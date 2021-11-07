boohoo group (LON:BOO) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

BOO stock opened at GBX 193.60 ($2.53) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09.

In related news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

