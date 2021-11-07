Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $283.90 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $222.60 and a one year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

