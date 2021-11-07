The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

