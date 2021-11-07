$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.75.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $286.88 on Friday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $215.18 and a 1 year high of $290.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CACI International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.