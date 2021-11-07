JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,125 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05.

