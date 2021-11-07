Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,766 Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,048,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 119,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

