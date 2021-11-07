Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 87.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 308.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Aptinyx Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

