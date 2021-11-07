Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.90 Million

Analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce sales of $172.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.00 million and the lowest is $172.80 million. Standex International posted sales of $156.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06. Standex International has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

