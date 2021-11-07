Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,501 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,774,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after acquiring an additional 540,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.