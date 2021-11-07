Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Million

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post sales of $3.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the lowest is $3.76 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $1.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $200,937. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKTS stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

