Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Million

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post sales of $3.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the lowest is $3.76 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $1.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $200,937. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKTS stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.