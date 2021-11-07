Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $341,000 Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,038,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 241,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.