Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754 over the last ninety days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SLP opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.07.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.
See Also: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.