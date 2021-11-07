Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754 over the last ninety days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLP opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

