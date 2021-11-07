Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Financial Review

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 5.98 $1.71 million $0.40 10.83

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 222.29% 6.80% 3.99%

Dividends

Adams Diversified Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Adams Diversified Equity Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities. The Company’s investments include common stocks and short-term investments.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.