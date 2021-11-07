BlackRock Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) by 72.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 767,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,347 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in American Resources were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AREC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.26 on Friday. American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

