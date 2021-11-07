Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSMB stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $13.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

