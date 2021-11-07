Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,152 shares of company stock valued at $459,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,483,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 357.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 50,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $664,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

