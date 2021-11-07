Ecovyst (ECVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.85. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

