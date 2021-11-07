Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.90.

GKOS opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,159.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

