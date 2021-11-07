Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,507.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

